Security: COAS solicits support of traditional institution

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged traditional rulers across the country to use their positions of influence to support the military and other security agencies in their domains.

Yahaya made the call when he visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, in Akure.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS informed the royal father that he was on a working tour of 2 Division area of responsibility and found it necessary to pay respect to the traditional institution.

He said that continuous support of the traditional rulers was critical to troops’ operational success.

Yahaya lauded the peaceful coexistence and cordial relationship existing between the Nigerian Army and the people of Akure, and sued for its sustenance.

He assured the royal father that the Nigerian army would continue to work with other security agencies in Ondo state and the entire country to restore peace.

Addressing officers and soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade, the COAS stated that the visit was aimed at familiarising with the personnel and obtaining first hand information on their welfare and challenges.

He charged them to continue to exhibit gallantry in the fight against banditry, insurgency and other sundry crimes.

Yahaya also urged troops to be committed, dedicated and professional during operations, and reiterated the need to remain responsive and work as a team to maximise operational gains.

He further admonished the troops to remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President, Commander-In-Chief.

The COAS assured the troops that their welfare remained paramount and reiterated the zero tolerance posture of his command to acts of indiscipline.

The statement quoted Yahaya as assuring Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State during a courtesy visit, of the Nigerian army’s continued commitment of the sustenance of peace and tranquility in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...