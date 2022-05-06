Security challenges: Lagos Mainland LG boss presents patrol vehicles to police, vigilante group

Mrs Omolola Essien, Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, has presented three patrol vehicles to two police stations and local vigilante group to curb security challenges within the community.

Essien made the presentation on Friday in Lagos at a security meeting to follow-up on the recent outcry of mainlanders over the security challenges facing some parts of the council area.

According to her, three patrol vehicles will be given to police Denton Division, Iponri Division and the Local vigilante group.

“This development is by assisting law enforcers with utility vehicles, we hope that lawlessness will be addressed and will also reduce in our community.

“They’ll ensure the streets are safe for each and everyone, to be able to walk freely as well as create an environment conducive for business to thrive.

“Our Police can continually attend to calls for assistance as always,” the council chairman said

Responding, CSP Emmanuel Onah, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Iponri Division, said they were extremely sensitive to any and every sign of growing tensions in their jurisdiction.

Onah, however, appealed to the residents and business owners to feel safe, be calm, and to quickly inform the police of any emergency.

“All necessary measures would be taken to ensure that the people residing within and business owners across the local government carry out their activities without any form of hindrance, to make the area a safer place for all,” the DPO said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

