Security challenges: Church to intercede for Nigeria

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) , on Friday in Lagos, said its forthcoming 56th Supreme Executive Council meeting would seek divine solution to the nation’s security challenges.

The council meeting, to be held at  the church’s headquarters in Lagos would also deliberate on the prospect of the organisation.

The faith made this known in a statement on Friday signed by its spokesman, Pastor Paul Erakhifu.

It said the three-day session, which would begin on Aug. 12,  would intercede for the unity, peace and progress of .

It said council, being the highest decision-making arm of the church, would be presided over by James Bayo-Owoyemi, the General Overseer.

The statement said subsisting crises of kidnapping, and economic downturn have polarised the and posed threat to people’s of worship and their ability to fulfil obligations.

It said church was worried over the persistent human carnage arising of social upheavals that seemed to defy government-administered solutions.

It noted that is the only country we have, hence we should not allow mayhem and misunderstanding to separate us.

“Interface with the higher realm by way of intercession is an option the council is going to explore on behalf of the nation to a permanent end to the crises.

It stressed that the meeting, the first to be chaired new general overseer, was crucial in UACC agenda.  (NAN)

