April 30, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari says his will do all it can to defeat forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the so as to restore peace and order.

The National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, said the president made this known at a crucial security meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Monguno stated the meeting was summoned by the president to address the persisting security challenges in some parts of the .

He disclosed the meeting which had been adjourned to Tuesday next week, deliberated on vital national security issues.

He stated the president reiterated the determination of government to decisively end the assault on the nation and would do all it takes to achieve this.

He said: ‘Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the , Mr President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in the .

”At today’s meeting, the President made it abundantly clear that the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian security and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the president and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security , are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.

”Mr President is very prepared to profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.

‘”There shall be no relenting peace and security is significantly restored in our communities,” he said. (NAN)

