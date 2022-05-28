Security beefed up at MKO Abiola Stadium as PDP holds convention

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

There is tight security within and outside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports presence of security officers including police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security, at different locations around the stadium.

Accredited delegates, media, party officials and all participants at the convention were seen subjected to screening at different points, starting from the entry gate to entrance of the velodrome of the stadium, which is the main venue of the convention.

Security vehicles were also stationed at strategic locations within the premises to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

NAN also reports the presence of medical teams attending to participants of the convention in need of medical attention.

Access to the stadium is strictly restricted to only participants with tags, while only VIPs and essential vehicles are allowed into the stadium.

As at the time of filing this report, some state delegates are already seated at the venue of the convention.

Also obversed are the 25 voting cubicles, 14 ballots boxes already set up at the venue.(NAN)

