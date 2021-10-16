Security beefed up as APC holds congress in Plateau

has been beefed up around Crest Hotel, Jos, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state elective congress in Plateau.


A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the venue observed that stern looking personnel have been stationed at strategic points within and around the hotel.


The personnel are meticulously observing the people whom moving in and out of the arena.


The APC had in statement Saturday morning by Bashir Sati, State Acting Secretary, Extraordinary Caretaker Committee, said that arrangements had been  concluded for conduct of the congress.


Sati advised all delegates be at Crest Hotel along Old Airport Road in the morning for accreditation.


The acting secretary said that the exercise elect new officials be in line with the guidelines directing the election.


According him, the congress commence at 4 p.m.(NAN)

