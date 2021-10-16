Security beefed up as APC holds congress in Plateau

Security has been beefed up around Crest Hotel, Jos, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state elective congress in Plateau.



A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the venue observed that stern looking security personnel have been stationed at strategic points within and around the hotel.



The security personnel are meticulously observing the people whom were moving in and out of the arena.



The APC had in statement on Saturday morning by Bashir Sati, State Acting Secretary, Extraordinary Caretaker Committee, said that arrangements had been concluded for conduct of the congress.



Sati advised all delegates to be at Crest Hotel along Old Airport Road in the morning for accreditation.



The acting secretary said that the exercise to elect new officials would be in line with the guidelines directing the election.



According to him, the congress will commence at 4 p.m.(NAN)

