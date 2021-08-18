Security: Be agents of peace, Nasarawa Speaker tasks Nigerian youths

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged Nigerian youths to continue to be agents of peace for the overall development of the country.Abdullahi made the call on Tuesday night in Lafia while addressing the youths at the Second National Leadership Summit, organised by the 36 States/FCT Chairmen Forum, National Youth Council of Nigerian (NYCN).

The Speaker, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Bello (APC- Uke/Karshi), said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be overemphasised.While appreciating the youths for organising the leadership summit, Abdullahi enjoined them to continue to channel their energies towards nation building.“Youths are the back borne of every society. I urge you to continue to be vanguard of peace at all times.“I want to appreciate you for organising this leadership summit with the theme ‘Peace and Security’, considering the importance of peace and security to the development of the country.“

Let’s all of us continue to preach peace, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations.“As peace is priceless and non-negotiable, and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society,” according to him.Abdullahi also urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used by selfish individuals and politicians to cause trouble in the society.Besides, he called on the youths to embrace religious and western education to raise their knowledge and be well educated for self reliance.

The speaker however assured them of his continued readiness to support their activities to succeed at all times.Abdullahi further enjoined the youths to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy and for the overall development of the country.Earlier, Mr Idris Ojoko, the Nasarawa State Chairman and Chairman of States/FCT Chairmen Forum, NYCN, explained that the summit was organised in order to promote peace and security in the country.The chairman assured of their readiness to continue to educate Nigerian youths on the need to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was also attended by Alhaji Aliyu Wadada, former House Representatives member; and Alhaji Othman Adam, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, who represented Gov. Abdullahi Sule.Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Muhammad Jamiu, also attended the summit along with other politicians and traditional leaders. (NAN) (

