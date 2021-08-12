Security bars mourners from Mohammed Fawehinmi’s residence

Some mourners who visited the residence of the late Mohammed Fawehinmi on Thursday morning were denied by the security personnel at the entrance of the estate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports visitors, who were not allowed the deceased residence at Fani Kayode Street, Off Sasegbon, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, expressed sadness over their inability express their grief the family.

A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN she was turned back because no one picked her call identify her.

“I am an in-law the late Mohammed and I have been at the estate entrance for over an hour but was not allowed in.

“I have called those who know me on the phone to come and identity me so as to gain but they are not picking up their calls,” she said.

A NAN reporter was also not allowed access to the residence of the deceased.

A security personnel, who declined to be mentioned because he not authorised to speak on behalf the family, told NAN the family of the Fawehinmi was not yet ready to officially his demise.

“We have been instructed not to open gate to visitors, including journalists at the moment.

“The family will start allowing visitors as from next week after the family has officially announced the demise of the deceased.

“It a trying term for the family and we have been given stern warning not to allow any media persons into the residence of the deceased until the family ready to make it official.

“This decision made so as to allow the family to mourn the late Mohammed,” he said.

The 52--old Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights exponent, died on Wednesday evening after complaining of breathing difficulties. (NAN)

