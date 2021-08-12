Security bars mourners from Mohammed Fawehinmi’s residence

Some mourners who visited the residence of the late Mohammed Fawehinmi on Thursday morning were denied access by the security personnel at the entrance of the estate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many visitors, who were not allowed access to the deceased residence at Fani Kayode Street, Off Sasegbon, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, expressed sadness over their inability to express their grief to the family.

A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that she was turned back because no one picked her call to identify her.

“I am an in-law to the late Mohammed and I have been at the estate entrance for over an hour but was not allowed in.

“I have called those who know me on the phone to come and identity me so as to gain access but they are not picking up their calls,” she said.

A NAN reporter was also not allowed access to the residence of the deceased.

A security personnel, who declined to be mentioned because he is not authorised to speak on behalf the family, told NAN that the family of the Fawehinmi was not yet ready to officially announce his demise.

“We have been instructed not to open gate to visitors, including journalists at the moment.

“The family will start allowing visitors as from next week after the family has officially announced the demise of the deceased.

“It is a trying term for the family and we have been given stern warning not to allow any media persons into the residence of the deceased until the family is ready to make it official.

“This is decision made so as to allow the family to mourn the late Mohammed,” he said.

The 52-year-old Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights exponent, died on Wednesday evening after complaining of breathing difficulties. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...