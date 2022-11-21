Security: Army boss embarks on study tour of Plateau

By Martha Nyam

Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Bindul, Director, Joint Studies Department, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, says he is leading participants of the institution’s Senior Course 45 team on a study tour in Plateau.

Bindul announced this on Monday when he led the team on a visit to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in Jos on Monday.

According to him, the team is one of seven others on tour of Katsina State, Jigawa, Gombe State, Kogi, Ondo State, Delta and Edo.

Bindul said the study tour was essentially for the participants to visit the states in question to meet with government officials and security authorities.

He said the team were expected to come up with a report that would guide the army and the state in security operations.

He said the theme of the study is “Youth unemployment and national development”.

He said that youth unemployment was one of the key drivers of violent conflicts in the country.

He also noted that highlighting the causes of insecurity and finding lasting solutions was important for national security.

He explained that at the end of the tour, the recommendations that would be made by the team would positively affect the state and the nation at large.

Bindul said that the tour had 51 participants of different ranks as well as from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), DSS and the NDA.

He disclosed that some of the tour participants were from the Bangladesh, Malawi, Ghana, Tanzania and Congo Brazzaville.

Lalong thanked the army for the fact finding mission in Plateau, stating that such routine exercises would help in finding lasting solutions to the security challenges faced in the state.

He said that training of military and paramilitary officials would be useful in equipping them in modern ways of tackling security in the country.

He noted that criminal elements had devised creative ways to cause havoc on the populace, hence the need for training and retraining of army officials to tackle them.(NAN)

