Security: AIG Zone 12 tasks personnel on inter-agency collaborations

By Peter Uwumarogie

The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 12, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has called for inter-agency security collaboration between the police and other sister agencies in tackling crimes in the zone.

Alabi, who recently assumed duty as AIG Zone 12, with Bauchi and Gombe States under it, gave the charge when addressing officers and men during a familiarisation visit to the Police Command Headquarters in Gombe, on Wednesday.

He stated that the complex and dynamic nature of crimes in contemporary time had made it imperative for such collaborations to effectively tackle infractions in the state and zone.

According to him, working with other security agencies is important in curbing crimes and ensuring peaceful coexistence in the society.

“You need inter-agency collaborations and synergy to address criminality in the state.

“I don’t want you to see personnel of other security agencies as your competitors or rivals. You must see them as colleagues with common goals, harnessing your diverse skills to fight a common enemy who are the criminals.

“So you need to work together in synergy and avoid any conflicts so that we can achieve more and make crime a thing of the past,” the AIG said.

Alabi further contended that inter agency synergy would ensure that residents of the state carry out their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation.

He therefore advised the command to establish a robust and cordial relationship with other security agencies so as to nip crimes in the bud and sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Commenting on the challenge of farmers-herders conflicts in some parts of Gombe South, the AIG advised that a non-kinetic approach should be leveraged on, particularly dialogue and consultation while strengthening intelligence gathering.

“We must also ensure intelligence and technology-driven policing to address the dynamic nature of crimes in the society,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Oqua Etim, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, briefed the AIG on activities of his command and efforts being made to improve security in the state.

Etim said that a lot of initiatives had been introduced to the command to keep the state safe and discourage criminality of any form in all communities within the state.

He said that training and re-training of personnel was being prioritised to ensure that personnel were fit and combat ready to protect lives and property of the populace in the state.

The CP commended the AIG for his visit while also commending the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba for his efforts towards improving the wellbeing and welfare of personnel across the country.(NAN)