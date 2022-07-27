Security Agents Launch Manhunt for IPOB Militant Threatening to Kill Atiku, Tinubu Supporters





Security agencies have launched a manhunt for a suspected member of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who recently threatened to kill the supporters of the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar. and All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A security source told PRNigeria that operatives would soon arrest the suspect over the violent threat.

“The young man, suspected to be an IPOB militant issued his ‘murder’ threat in a viral 30-second video which has been circulated on various social media platforms.

“It is quite disturbing and worrisome when the armed criminal vowed that come 2023, he will shoot and kill persons at polling units, who attempt to vote either Atiku or Tinubu,” the security source said.

PRNigeria observed that the suspect while displaying a gun (pistol) in the video, cautioned voters of the APC and PDP presidential candidates against coming out to vote if they “love their lives”.

After corking the handgun, the suspect said he did that to prove it was a real pistol.

He then warned those who wouldn’t vote for Peter Obi to stay away from polling units.

“You dey observe am?

“I go reach polling unit see men dey vote for Atiku or Tinubu. How far? Una go understand.

“If you know say you no go vote Peter Obi, no come out…no come out.

“Shebi you dey see am (I think you are seeing it). We dey vex!”, he threatened as he corked his gun again.

By PRNigeria

