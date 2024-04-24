Security agent shoots dead LAUTECH student, injures 2 others

Alleged accidental discharge from the gun of a yet-to be-identified security agent on Tuesday in Ogbomoso killed a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and injured two others.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the institution when the security agent was invited to settle a misunderstanding between two people in the school.

An eyewitness said the security agent allegedly shot sporadically into the air while attempting to settle the matter.

The witness said that it was in the process that the bullet hit the student who lost his life, while two other students also got injured.

The incident reportedly triggered a riot in the school as students locked the school’s gates in protest, seeking for justice for the deceased.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly please,” Osifeso said. (NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu