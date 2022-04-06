Security agencies reaffirm readiness to end insecurity  in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

Security agencies in Imo Wednesday reaffirmed their readiness to end insecurity in the state in the shortest time possible.



The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman, said this while addressing the combined troops of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Police, Department of State Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troops organised a show of force in Owerri.



Sulaiman assured residents of the state of the agencies’ renewed commitment to end compliance with Mondays’ sit-at-home order.



The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which initially announced the order in the South-East to protest the continued incarceration of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had long cancelled it.



Sulaiman said the show of force was meant to reassure law-abiding citizens of the readiness of the security agencies to protect them and maintain law and order.



The army chief also said that they were ready to bring all criminals to book, especially those that escaped from the Owerri correctional centre on April 5, 2021.



He advised Imo residents to come out on Mondays and go about their lawful businesses, saying that safety of lives and property would be guaranteed.



“The show of force is a demonstration of the existing synergy among all the security agencies, which we believe is key to combating all criminal elements in the state.



“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals, including arsonists, murderers, kidnappers as well as oil vandals and those involved in illegal oil bunkering in the state.



“I advise those involved in illegal oil activities to stay away from Imo or be ready to suffer monumental losses,” he said.



Also speaking, the Commander, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Idorenyin Bassey, said the aim of the show of force was achieved.



Bassey advised residents of the state to ignore the illegal sit-at-home order.

He said that the security agencies remained united and focused in the fight against those terrorising innocent citizens.



He also assured the troops of the necessary support that would be required to rid the state of criminal elements. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

