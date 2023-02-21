Security agencies ready for presidential, NASS elections in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

Security agencies in Anambra say they are ready for the conduct of next Saturday’s Presidential and national assembly elections in the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, disclosed the readiness of security operatives in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Awka.

According to him, the joint security operatives have embarked on “Show of force” in different locations across the state.

Ikenga also said that there has been improved personnel deployment and operational positioning of personnel across the state.

“The Police, Military and other security agencies on Tuesday, Feb. 21, embarked on a show of force in demonstration of our readiness for the polls and the assurance of protection of lives and properties.

“We are equally ready for the maintenance of law and order by improved personnel deployment and positioning of security forces to attend to security requests before, during and after elections,” he said.

He said the patrol, led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, has the Military, Navy, Department of State Service, the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety, Immigration Service and other sister agencies in the convoy. (NAN)