Security agencies on ground to repel attacks – Lalong assures communities

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that security agencies have been directed to remain on ground to repel any ambush in the state following the recent attack on Kabut village in Mangu Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Friday in Jos.

He said that the directive was the resolution of the state’s security council emergency meeting chaired by him on Tuesday to review and assess the recent attacks where many lives were lost.

“The security agencies are to sustain the presence of their personnel on ground to rebuild confidence and halt any further affront on innocent citizens,’’he said.

He said that the council reviewed the situation and resolved that all suspects arrested for allegedly carrying out the attack must be immediately prosecuted.

He said that the prosecution would be in a transparent manner to send a strong message to the public that no criminal would go unpunished.

He said that the council condemns the evil act and remain resolute on continuing the search for other fleeing perpetrators who must be arrested and dealt with swiftly.

Lalong also said that the government would address the plight of displaced persons in the area through its intervention and work toward restoring normalcy.

He said that an engagement committee would be set up to douse the tension generated by the unfortunate incident.

The council appealed to the Plateau people to increase vigilance in their communities and shun any action that could trigger the situation.

He assured the people that government would not relent in its efforts in addressing the situation.

‘’We will not fold our arms and watch citizens being maimed and killed by criminals,”’he said.(NAN)