Security agencies move to tackle kidnappings, other crimes in FCT, environs 

By Philip Yatai

Security agencies in the Federal capital Territory (FCT) and environs, on Tuesday, resolved to tackle the menace of kidnappings and other violent crimes in the FCT and its neighbouring states.

Adamu Gwary, the Director of FCTA Department of Security Services, stated this in Abuja shortly after the monthly FCT Security Committee Meeting, chaired by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

Gwary said that the security agencies in the FCT have been directed to take appropriate measures in curtailing the issues of cattle herding in the city of Abuja.

He added that the agencies were also directed to tackle the menace of scavengers, popularly known as Baban bola in Hausa language, among others.

He also disclosed a planned G7 security operations across the neighbouring states of the FCT, which would be finalised at a meeting scheduled for July 5.

He explained that the G7 was a collaboration between the FCT and its neighbouring states, with a view to improve the security situations through joint operations.

The director added that the FCT Administration would host the meeting for the Technical Committee.

He identified members of the committee as the heads of security agencies, the members states’ Commissioners of Police, the Director of Security, and the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

“There is the military component. The Army Headquarters Garrison and the Defense Headquarters will be part of the meeting.

“They will discuss and agree on modalities and approach to the clearance exercise,” he said.

The meeting had in attendance the heads of various military and para-military formations in the FCT, religious and traditional leaders as well as relevant officers of the FCTA. (NAN)

