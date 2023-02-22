Security agencies assures credible electoral process in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa Police Command in conjunction with sister security agencies on Wednesday renewed their commitment towards ensuring conducive and enabling environment for the 2023 general elections.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Command’s spokesman, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Yola.

He said, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Afolabi Babatola, engaged with various security commanders, made strategic arrangements and took decisions to achieve credible electoral process in the state.

According to the statement, all local security groups like hunters, vigilantes and Civilian JTF, are restricted from carrying out election activities.

“Restriction of vehicular movement from 0700hrs to 1700hrs of 25th February, 2023, except for those on essential services.

“No roaming about polling units after voting, all voters are enjoined to go back to their respective homes after casting their votes and await the declaration of election results.

“No carrying of banners and posters of political parties on election day,” he stated.

Nguroje said that “stop and search order” would be intensified at border areas, while all police personnel and other law enforcement agents deployed for this national assignment have been tasked to operate within the extant laws.

“The CP enjoins all citizens of the state to cooperate with security personnel and give timely information to the police to ensure successful conduct of the exercise,” said the spokesman.

He also advised the public to report to the police any form of misconduct via 08035923676, 08032718515 or 08089671313. (NAN)