Securing FCT: NSCDC boss visits IG-P, assures reinforced working relationship

Olusola Odumosu, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured the Nigeria Police Force of a reinforced working relationship.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC1 Comfort Okomanyi, on Friday in Abuja.

Okomanyi disclosed that Odumosu gave the reassurance during his courtesy visit on the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja.

Odumosu said during the visit that the corps was dedicated to maintaining a harmonious working relationship with the police to provide adequate security for residents of the FCT and its environs.

He acknowledged that, though, police officers and civil defenders had an existing relationship, it was important to strengthen such relationships across all cadres as this would foster a more secured territory.

According to him, the rate of criminality and vandalism of critical assets and infrastructure in the FCT was of major concern to the command and the corps at large.

Odumosu said that curbing criminality and vandalism necessitated a more robust synergy with the police and other security agencies.

The commandant reiterated his determination and commitment to contribute his quota to the enhancement of security in the country.

He commended the IG-P for providing quality and strategic leadership for the Nigeria Police Force through ingenious innovations and deliberate reforms aimed at repositioning the NPF for better service delivery.

Responding, Egbetokun promised to always give support to the corps where and when necessary.

He wished the commandant a successful administration as the Head, NSCDC FCT command, and also charged him to do his best in terms of performance to justify the confidence reposed in him by his boss, Dr Ahmed Audi. (NAN)

