Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation has debunked reports that he authored a secret memo to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to take anti- constitutional measures soon.

Describing himself as bring “Pro-Constitutional Democracy,” Malami said the reports were false and fictitious.

While reacting to media reports on the alleged “secret memo,” a statement by Malami’s media aide, Umar Gwandu, said, “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the Presidency.

The “General public (is) hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria.(sic)

According to the statement, “Malami remains a true democrat who believes in the rule of law and tenets of democracy and Constitutional order.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.

“It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted Office as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media.

“The Government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognized mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability.”

