Secondus, Obi salute Obasanjo at 83

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, have congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday.

Secondus in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi, on Wednesday in Abuja, described Obasanjo as a foremost national leader, who did not allow tribe, religion or political party affiliation to block his leadership vision.

Secondus said that in spite of Obasanjo’s outstanding contributions to the development and progress of the country, “Nigeria of today is certainly not what he dreamt of.”

He said that Obasanjo’s unflinching faith in the oneness of the country however, could not be diminished.

Secondus prayed God to grant the former president longer years ahead to witness the turnaround of the Nigeria of his dream.

He congratulated him for the landmark years and wished him more graceful aging.

On his part, Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP, commended Obasanjo for his patriotism and huge sacrifice to the country.

Obi in a statement by his Media Director, Valentine Obienyem, said that history would be kind to the former Nigerian leader for his contributions to the development of the country.

He noted that Obasanjo’s commitment to the unity of the country had remained exceptional and glaring.

Obi prayed God to grant Obasanjo many more fruitful years ahead especially as the country was going through enormous challenges that required the ideas of experienced elder-statesman like him. (NAN)