Secondus loses appeal, as Court okays PDP convention

By Idris Ibrahim

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt in Rivers State has dismissed suit filed by Uche Secondus, suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the party’s forth coming convention.

The embattled chairman in an appeal marked CA/PH/ 339 had asked the court to restrain PDP from conducting its national convention scheduled on October 30 and 31 in Abuja.

According to the Punch report, a three-man panel dismissed the appeal which was filed on October 14 for lacking merit.

The verdict was read by Justice Gabriel Kolawale which was endorsed by the other two judges unanimously.

Mr. Secondus had through his Lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, prayed the court to suspend the convention and grant him the right to preside over the event.

The embattled former chairman was suspended following a feud he had with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

