Secondus congratulates Zambian opposition leader, Hichilema over election victory

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, on his deserving victory at the nation’s Presidential election.

Secondus, in a statement by the his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, on Monday in Abuja, said that “this sweet victory would help to deepen democracy in Africa.”

Hichilema was pronounced winner by the country’s Electoral body after a landslide victory with over a million votes more than the incumbent President, Edgar Lungu.

The electoral commission said Hichilema got 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201, with all but one of the 156 constituencies counted.

Hichilema got his victory on the sixth attempt, having presented himself in five previous presidential elections in the country.

Secondus praised the Zambian Electoral Commission and the security agencies in the country for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

Secondus also commended the rare democratic posture of the defeated president in accepting defeat and promising a seamless transition to the opposition.

“This is how it should be. PDP did it in Nigeria in 2015 and stabilized our democracy.”

The PDP leader noted that what differentiates African democracy and the rest of the World was in the conduct of elections.

He said that once African countries start getting it right, the sky will be their limit.

Secondus called on other Africa countries to take a queue from the good news coming out of Zambian democracy. (NAN)

