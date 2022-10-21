Secondus commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus has commiserated with a former senate president, Sen. David Mark on the death of his first Son, Tunde Mark.

Secondus, who is also the National Technical Adviser to the PDP National Campaign Council in a statement in Abuja on Friday, described his death as a huge loss.

He regretted that the death came too early to such a resourceful and hardworking youngman but God his creator knew best and could not be questioned.

He, however, said that haven died in Christ Jesus, the young Mark would make heaven to the joy and satisfaction of all.

He urged David Mark and the entire family to be consoled by the exemplary life Tunde lived that might merit him eternal rest.

Secondus urged the bereaved particularly the immediate family to take solace in the fact that Tunde died, leaving behind huge legacies and achievements in his short stay on earth.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

