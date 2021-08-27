Secondus back in office after Kebbi High Court order

 Prince Uche on Friday resumed office following a Kebbi State High Court that reinstated him as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We obeyed the court Port Harcourt. We also obey the one of yesterday (Thursday).

“This is a that follows the rule of law, that obey court orders,’’ said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that resumed ahead of the party’ of Trustees (BoT) extended meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.

The High Court in Rivers had on Monday granted an interim order, restraining Secondus parading himself as the national chairman and member of the PDP.

Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division, presiding over a vacation court in Port Harcourt, granted the order, pending the of the substantive suit.

This made the party to adopt its Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, as acting Chairman.

However, another court of coordinate jurisdiction in Kebbi  on Thursday restored the embattled national chairman to position.(NAN)

