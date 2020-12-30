Second Wave: NOA takes COVID-19 campaign to religious, traditional leaders, others

In continuation of its state-wide engagement of stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19, the National Orientation Agency(NOA) has started sensitizing religious and traditional rulers on the need to strictly adhere to guidelines and protocols.

The State Director of NOA, Alhaji Lawal Haruna, made this known in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

He also said that the agency is educating the community leaders, opinion molders, organizations, women, and youth leaders on the dangers of the second wave of infections.

”Everyone has a role to play in sustaining the awareness about COVID-19 and its preventive measures in the mind of Nigerians.

”The fight against corona virus has not been won yet and every available opportunity must be used to keep Nigerians informed.

”All leaders should endeavour to educate, encourage and support NOA in the sensitization to save lives.

“The second wave is becoming more dangerous and it is spreading fast,” he said.

The director also said that the agency has assigned officials of the “War Against Indiscipline”, to take the campaign to market places and social gatherings.

Haruna urged stakeholders to adhere strictly to all preventive measures including the maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and or sanitize their hands, wearing of face masks. (NAN)