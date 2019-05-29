Second tenure : Abia residents task Buhari on security, infrastructure

Nigerians resident in Abia have asked President Buhari Muhammadu, to give priority to security, infrastructure and a renewed fight against corruption during his second term in office.

A cross section of the residents disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Umuahia, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Mr Chris Ezem, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Umuahia South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, said the President should reposition the economy as well as create enabling environment for business to thrive.

“He should also reduce insecurity. These killings should stop. We have lost many lives in different parts of the country and in the South East.

“The President should also focus on infrastructural development. We expect the expressways in the South East to be put in good shape.

“Infrastructure should be evenly distributed across the six- geopolitical zones,” he said.

Ezem, a lawyer, also urged Buhari to pay a little more attention to education.

Mr Obioma Ogbonna, the immediate past Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in the state, corroborated Ezem’s claim urging the President to restructure the country immediately.

“Buhari should let the country to be restructured. There should be devolution of power.

“Let him share some powers to the states. So much power is being concentrated at the federal level.

“Restructuring will address other challenges in the country, including insecurity,” he said.

According to him, so many people are aggrieved and there is nothing that can be done except restructuring takes place.

Mr Silas Chukwu, the President of Old Bende Community Leaders Forum, said the President should continue with the fight against corruption and insecurity.

“If he can continue to fight against corruption and not be biased, if he can tackle insecurity, he will do well.

“He was a military man. He knows what it takes to fight insurgency and insecurity,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu, who gave the President a pass mark in his first tenure, urged him to develop the infrastructure.

Mrs Theresa Kalu, a trader in Umuahia, advised the President to prioritise on security.

“There are kidnappings, robbery and killings everywhere. We are no longer secured in this nation,” she said.

(NAN)