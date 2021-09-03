Second phase of CCT starts in Niger

The Federal Government has commenced payment of the second phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in Niger to 4,265 beneficiaries in Chanchaga and Suleja Local Government Areas (LGAs).

At the flag-off of the upgraded Household Uplifting Programme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, stated that phase one beneficiaries would be covered in the ongoing cash distribution.

Represented by Hajiya Hadiza Shiru, Head of Unit, the minister said with the flag-off today, payments would recommence in all the 25 LGAs in the state.

“The digitalisation process was put in place to reduce the stress the beneficiaries go through before paid and also increases the beneficiaries choice on mode of payment,’’ she said.

The minister explained that the state recorded the highest number of CCT beneficiaries of 80,895,  as against 19, 756.

Farouq said the beneficiaries could now approach accredited payment points to collect stipends in cash or transfer to existing bank accounts as the new payment plan was opened to the beneficiaries.

programme focuses on digitisation and financial inclusion.

will enable the beneficiaries to have sustainable transactional accounts to meet the current economic realities,'' the minister said.

The state focal person, Amina Guar, lauded the of the Federal and State Governments to alleviating the hardship experienced poor and the vulnerable in the state. (NAN) 

