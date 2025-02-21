Second Edition of Ministerial Briefing Session Commences

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has commenced the second edition of its Ministerial Briefing Session, featuring the Ministers of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar, and Regional Development, Mr. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh, alongside the Minister of State, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

In his welcome address, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that the briefing session serves as a platform to showcase the achievements of the Tinubu Administration across various sectors of the economy.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you to the second edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series. As you may recall, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, I inaugurated this year’s series by highlighting key successes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He noted that the Ministries of Livestock Development and Regional Development are the latest additions by President Tinubu, established to harness the vast potential of Nigeria’s livestock industry and to drive regional development across the six geo-political zones.

“These two Ministries happen to be the newest in the country. The Ministry of Livestock Development was created in July 2024, to transform Nigeria’s multi-billion-dollar livestock potential into actual economic prosperity for Nigerians, while the Ministry of Regional Development was created in October 2024, to oversee the activities of the country’s regional development commissions. These two Ministers have since hit the ground running, and they are here today to shed more light on what they have been working on since the creation of their Ministries,” he said.

The Minister commended the media for their dedication in covering the Ministerial Briefing Sessions, describing them as invaluable partners in informing Nigerians. He urged journalists to uphold accuracy and fairness in their reporting.

“The media have remained invaluable partners in our stride to continue to update Nigerians on the laudable achievements of the Tinubu Administration. I urge the media to ensure that these briefings are reported with the utmost sense of fairness and accuracy. There should be no recourse to sensationalism in the reporting of government policies and programs. Criticisms and disagreements are welcome, in the spirit of democratic practice, but misinformation and disinformation should have no room whatsoever in public discourse,” he said.

Idris assured that the government will provide wide publicity for the briefing sessions across multiple media platforms to promote accountability and encourage public feedback.

The Ministerial Briefing Series will continue to feature key government officials, who will be providing regular updates on the administration’s progress in various sectors.