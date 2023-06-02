Second batch of 586 Hajj pilgrims from Jigawa arrives in Saudi Arabia

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The second batch of 586 pilgrims from Jigawa arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday for the 2023 Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the batch comprises staff of the Jigawa Pilgrims Board and its ad-hoc staff who departed Dutse International Airport on Thursday aboard Azaman Air.

The second batch made a total of 1,145 pilgrims from Jigawa that had arrived for the 2023 Hajj as a first batch of 559 pilgrims from the state arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The pilgrims underwent medical screenings by the Saudi Authorities at the airport before they were taken by road to the holy city of Medina.

In Medina, they would visit historical sites and perform some religious rites.

Jigawa is expected to send additional 480 pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj.

Executive Secretary of the pilgrims’ board, Alhaji Umar Labbo, had said earlier that a total of 1,625 pilgrims were expected to perform the 2023 Hajj from Jigawa. (NAN)