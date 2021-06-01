The Bishop of Kabba Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev. Steven Akobe, said the secession being clamoured for by a section of the country was not an option to address the nation’s ills.

Rather, Akobe said true fiscal federalism, restructuring and diversification of the nation’s economy from oil to agriculture and manufacturing should be pursued to a logical conclusion.

The Bishop made the call on Tuesday during the 2nd session of the 9th Synod and 25th anniversary of the Kabba Anglican Diocese at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew, Kabba.

The cleric said said there was need for proper amendment of the 1999 Constitution, stressing that after 60 years of independence with myriad of challenges, there was need for stakeholders to chart a new path for the nation.

Akobe said, “The secession being clamoured for by a section of the country is not an option. The political class should stop using ethno-religious factors to divide Nigerians and Nigeria for selfish political gains.”

He urged the Federal Government to diversify the economy, prioritise development of the agriculture sector, provide conducive environment and incentives for the private sector to thrive and embark on infrastructural development.

According to the Cleric, infrastructural facilities in the country are grossly inadequate and the little available are overstretched.

The Bishop spoke on the theme of this year’s synod, “We are God’s people, chosen for a purpose,” and reading from John 15:9-17, he urged all to love, shun hatred and and cohabit peacefully in the fear of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Most Rev. Emmanuel Egbunu, Archbishop of Lokoja Province and the Rt Rev. Makus Dogo, Bishop of Kano Diocese, gave the homilies at the opening services of the Synod on Sunday. (NAN)

