SEC: Senators from A’Ibom petition against Buhari’s nominee

By Haruna Salami

The Akwa Ibom caucus in the Senate, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of Director General at the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, MR Lamido A. Yuguda.

According to the petition, read by Senator Bassey Akpan on behalf of other two members of the caucus, Senators Christopher Ekpeying and Eyankenyi Akon Etim, SEC Acting DG, Ms Mary Uduk was most suited for the job.

The Akwa Ibom senators’ belief is that Yuguda does not have the requisite experience for the job.

However, Senator Danjuma Goje from Gombe, citing Senate Order 43 sought to know who will appear before the appropriate Senate, since Lamido was nominated by the President.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled that the petitioners would make further details available to Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition committee and invite any other person if need be.

The President’s nominees for SEC was referred to committee on Capital Market while the petition of Akwa Ibom caucus was referred to committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to report back to Senate in 4 weeks.

