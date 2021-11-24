SEC laments resurgence of Ponzi schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has frowned at the resurgence of Ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers the country’s financial sector.

The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, frowned at the development at an workshop with the staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on Wednesday Abuja.

Yuguda said the unlawful schemes had continued to enjoy massive patronage of the populace and remained a source of concern for regulators the financial sector.

According to him, the commission is poised to continue to apply measures and the cooperation of relevant toward combating the activities of these Ponzi schemes.

He regretted that the upsurge of the schemes had undermined the reputation of the financial and dampened investors’ confidence, among things.

“SEC firmly believes that the country’s capital market can attain its potential if market and participants contribute their respective quotas to the growth.

“SEC is to always ensuring and maintaining an environment that is enabled by the appropriate regulatory framework, timely and affordable access to market.

“The commission is also to zero tolerance for infractions, heightened investor confidence and awareness, innovative product development and good governance practices.

“There is the to restore investor confidence and improve the participation of retail investors the market.

“The demography of investors the country’s capital market shows that our young population do not the capital market, and only few Nigerians invest the capital market.

“This situation creates a huge challenge to the growth of our market and the commission is striving to change the narrative by instilling a fair, transparent and orderly market,’’ he said.

Mrs Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, represented by Mr Stephen Okon, Director Home Finance, urged investors to take advantage of the various initiatives the market.

Ahmed said the workshop was line with the commission’s Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP).

She urged SEC to reflect and review the challenges faced by investors with a view of actualising the objectives of the plan. (NAN)

