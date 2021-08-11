SEC begins implementation of risk-based supervision project

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun the implementation of the regulatory capacity improvements under the risk-based supervision framework and capacity building .

The commission said this in a statement its website obtained News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The , funded from the AfDB Group administered Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, is to finance the Risk-Based Supervision Framework Implementation and Capacity Development .

The statement said the would provide technical assistance and capacity building selected areas of the commission’s operations.

It added it would support the implementation of risk-based supervision framework, improve the regulatory environment of securities markets and broaden market instruments would to deepen the capital markets .

According to the statement, the project will strengthen the commission’s supervisory tools as well as its capacity to achieve the mandate of investor and minimising systemic risk.

“The mode of procurement to be adopted is Quality and Cost Based (QCBS) and the risk-based supervision framework implementation component would involve the development of risk based supervision inspection manuals, tools and guidelines for the market.

“The envisaged also include capacity building prudential risk-based supervision approach including the development or update of risk matrices and models for data analysis and interpretation as well as expansion of existing AML/CFT matrix.

“Capacity building in risk-based supervision will focus on enhancing SEC’s approach in carrying out its monitoring and supervisory role over all capital market operators,” it added. (NAN)

