SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted MTN Nigeria Communications approval its series II 10-year Fixed Rate Bond (Series II Bond), MTN’s Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah, announced in a notice on Friday, in Lagos.

notice explained that transaction was its debuted N200 billion issuance shelf programme announced on Sept. 21.

“In addition, bond issuance continues reinforce MTN Nigeria’s of diversifying its funding sources.

“MTN Nigeria will launch book build in respect of series II Bond on Oct. 8,” it said. (NAN)

