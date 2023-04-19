Seasoned Embedded Journalist, Jibrin Ndace, authors 3 Books on counter insurgency in Nigeria

Public affairs commentator, peace advocate and award-winning journalist, Jibrin Baba Ndace, is set to launch a trilogy, which highlights the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the North-east, Nigeria.

The books were written, specifically to aid in the visualization of the horrors terrorists have visited on citizens and how the Nigerian Army and other security services, Civilian JTF confronted them under the leadership of the 20th Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

The titles include: “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,” “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave and Other Poems_ an anthology.

A military officer who saw the manuscripts of the books, had this to say: “These books, which have taken Jibrin over 5 years to successfully complete, have taken a lot of sweat, blood and tears. These books are not just mere stories but actual realities. NOT just through his eyes, but also through the experiences of servicemen”.

In a statement, Ndace said that the public presentation of his books will be held in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

He described his trilogy as a must read for everyone seeking to have deep insight and pictorial evidence on Nigeria’s counter-insurgency warfare in the most ravaging moments.

Speaking on why he embarked on the project which took him five years of hard work, Ndace, immediate-past Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, noted that he was encouraged by the need to document that phase of the war against insurgency in which he was a witness.

“These books were inspired by many veterans who fought on and off the war field.

“Soldiers who sacrificed their lives to serve our great nation, the courage they exhibited and the aftermath of their gruesome experiences.

“Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of the storytelling.

“Lt. Gen TY Buratai is a retired Nigerian army General, former Chief of Army Staff, who was appointed in 2015 and retired in January 2021,” he said.

On the scope of the book, the ace defence correspondent, explained that his triology contains first-hand accounts, poems, photographs, and powerful storytelling, witnessing the courage and sacrifice of soldiers, the brutal realities of combat, and the toll that war takes on both the human body and the human mind.