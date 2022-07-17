Seaport operators congratulate new transportation minister, promise cooperation

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) on Sunday felicitated the new Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, in a statement in Lagos, also felicitated the Minister of State for Transportation, Mr Ademola Adegoroye.

Haastrup expressed confidence in the ability of the new ministers to fulfill the vision of President Buhari for the transportation sector.

She assured the new ministers of the full cooperation of port terminal operators in the discharge of their duties.

Haastrup prayed for God’s guidance for the duo in their new assignments.

He said that Sambo’s previous rich work experience in the maritime industry would help him succeed in the new task assigned to him.

“We are particularly happy with your appointment considering your rich work experience and numerous contributions to nation building both within and outside the maritime industry.

“We are assured with your experience as the immediate past Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and previous work experience in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Savannah Bank, Allied Bank and NICON Insurance Corporation.

“Also, as the General Manager Lagos Zone, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), where you meritoriously retired from public service in 2019; we have no doubt that you will make significant positive impact as the Minister of Transportation,” she said.

Both Sambo and Adegoroye were deployed to the Federal Ministry of Transportation as Minister and Minister of State respectively on July 6 after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated new ministers and effected a minor cabinet reshuffle.

While Adegoroye is newly appointed into the President’s cabinet, Sambo was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing where he served as Minister of State since December 2021.(NAN)

