SEAP manager remanded for stealing N5.8m 

By Afusat AgunbiadeOladipo



Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed of an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a branch manager of Self Reliance Economic Advancement Programme (SEAP), Adelani Oladepo, for allegedly diverting the company’s sum of N5,802,950 to personal use.



Police arraigned the suspect on a one-count charge of theft which Contravened Section 227 of the Penal Code Law.

He thereafter adjourned the case till June 21, for further mention.



Earlier, the Prosecuting Police Officer, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, told the court that the case was reported by Iretiayo Ayomide, who is the Deputy Head of Operations of SEAP, against the defendant.



He said that Oladepo, who was a staff of the company was posted as Branch Manager to the company’s Branch at Ankpa, Kogi.



He added that earlier this year during a routine reconciliation account check, which was carried-out by the company’s reconciliation officer to ascertain the status of the organisation in line with their daily business transactions, it was revealed that Oladepo criminally misappropriated and diverted the organisation’s funds.



He said further that during interrogation at the State CID, Ilorin, Oladepo was unable to give a satisfactory account of the amount in question.



He urged the court to remand the defendant in Correctional Centre pending the out come of investigation. (NAN)

