Seadogs condemn the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, urge FG to take drastic action

The National Association of Seadogs also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria to take urgent steps to halt the killings of Nigerians in South Africa following Monday’s xenophobic attack against Nigerians living in the former apartheid enclave.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the NAS Capn, the head of the organisation worldwide, Mr Kwaghbunde Gbahabo (Esq), and made available to Newsdiary online, the group called on the Federal Government to immediately address the incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa through a very stern ‘diplomatic response’. noting that the latest xenophobic attack on innocent Nigerians in South Africa was one now too many.

They urged the FG to demand from the government of South Africa, the prosecution of those responsible for these senseless attacks. They also called for the prosecution of all South African government officials who have openly supported and justified the attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners living in the country.

The statement added that the leadership of the country could not afford to fold its arms while fellow Africans kill and maim innocent Nigerians living in South Africa.

While noting that it was not only in South Africa that Nigerians reside and work abroad, NAS said xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa had assumed a worrisome dimension.

“In recent times, xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa have assumed an alarming proportion. In fact, there is no period in the last six months that Nigerians working in South Africa have not been attacked. The killing of Nigerians and looting of their businesses in South Africa have gone without any meaningful response from the South African Government. NAS is pained to observe that the South African government and her security agencies have stood by as if they are helpless to arrest this inhumanity meted out against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa,” the statement posited.

“This unspoken and seemingly tacit support by the South African government for the killing and maiming of foreign nationals resident in South African must be immediately challenged by the Federal Government of Nigeria by a very drastic diplomatic response,” it concluded.