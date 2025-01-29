Sea piracy reduced significantly – Navy

Rear Adm. Chijioke Onyemaobi, the outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Nigerian Navy Logistics Command says piracy has reduced drastically in the maritime space.

By Edeki Igafe

Onyemaobi stated this on Tuesday at the handing over parade organised in his honour at the Command in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

He attributed the development to the Federal Government’s commitment to providing more ships to patrol the nation’s waterways.

Onyemaobi who assumed duty on Feb. 19, 2024, said that he was overwhelmed by the collective achievements recorded by the command under his watch.

“Today marks the conclusion of my tenure as the 19th FOC, Logistics Command and beginning of a new chapter under a new leadership.

“Looking back to Feb. 19, 2024, when I took over the leadership, I am overwhelmed by the collective achievements we have acquired as a team,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm Emmanuel Ogalla, officers, ratings, civilian staff and residents in the host community for their unwavering support.

Onyemaobi acknowledged the unwavering support from the CNS and the Federal Government, saying that their efforts were instrumental in developing effective strategic actions and availability of other platforms in the command.

“I met a command fully operational. With the support of the CNS, we have sustained and improved on a lot of things. The number of ships has improved by over 30 per cent.

“The availability of ships and other platforms has sustained various operations of the Nigerian Navy such as, the Operation Delta Sanity, Operation Calm Water and other operational exercises across the operational commands.

“This has contributed to discouraging would-be maritime offenders thereby assuring legitimate maritime operators of their safety in the conduct of their businesses,” he said.

Onyemaobi said that the synergy between the Logistics Command, Fleet Support Group, Logistics Weapons and Vehicle Maintenance Group was made possible through the prompt responses of the CNS to their demands.

Onyemaobi expressed confidence in the ability of his successor, Rear Adm. Oluwole Fadeyi.

“I have confidence in the leader that is taking over from me as the FOC. I am convinced that under his guidance, the Logistics command will attain greater height.

“As I take my leave, I do so in the assurance that the Logistics Command is in capable hand and on a strong trajectory for the future,” he said.

The outgone FOC urged the officers, ratings and civilian staff to continue to serve with courage, integrity and dedication noting that the Nigerian Navy wants them to uphold its values and traditions always.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyemaobi is now the Director, Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

Also speaking, the incoming FOC, Fadeyi expressed gratitude to the CNS for finding him worthy for the new position.

He promised to improve on the legacies of his predecessor in the command, while ensuring that personnel do their duties with dedications.

“My vision will be drawn from the mandates of the Nigerian Navy. Logistics Command is basically to ensure there is enough ships and platforms to secure the maritime domain.

“To a large extent, crude oil formed major parts of our foreign earnings, so it is essential for the Nigerian Navy to have enough platforms to ensure the nation’s critical assets are secured,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the lowering and hoisting of the flag which is a tradition in the Nigerian Navy signifying change in guard.

In attendance were officers from sister agencies, Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Ovie of Oghara Kingdom among others. (NAN)