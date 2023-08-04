SDP states chairmen pass vote-of-confidence on national leadership

By Adeyemi Adeleye

States chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), have passed a vote-of-confidence on the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and on its National Working Committee.

They said in a communique issued in Lagos on Friday that the vote-of-confidence was passed at a zonal leadership meeting of the party held in Abuja.

The communique was signed by Mr Abubakar Dogara, Chairman of Chairmen and Mr Willington Odiong, Secretary of the SDP States Chairmen Forum.

The communiqué stated that the zonal leaders discussed the roadmap, strategic implementation plans, programmes and activities of the forum and sustainable goals to fortify the party’s state chapters.

It stated that the forum also discussed the need for states chairmen to comply with national directives and statutory provisions and the inclusiveness and welfare of the chairmen.

“The zonal leaders congratulated SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, the National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye and the National Working Committee (NWC) for their leadership dexterity.

“The forum also commended the national leadership for the new SDP National Secretariat,’’ the communique stated.

The forum lauded the impact and exceptional achievements of the party under the leadership of Gabam which made the SDP to win some seats at the 2023 general elections.

It noted that the party won two senatorial and two House of Representatives seats in Nasarawa State and eight House of Assembly seats in Ekiti (2), Taraba (1), Nasarawa (3) and Niger (2).

“SDP also won the chairmanship seat in one local government area in Niger and one councillorship seat each in Niger and Rivers States.

“This is in contrast to the abysmal outing of the party in 2019,’’ the communique also noted.

The forum commended the 36 states chairmen and their States Working Committees for their efforts, commitments and total loyalty to the national leadership before, during and after the 2023 elections.

The forum resolved that state chairmen must implement all directives of the NWC and follow the provisions of the party’s Constitution 2022 (as amended) strictly.

It added that state chairmen must ensure that all the 2023 candidates completed all INEC post-election Forms EC 16D and EC 16E as provided for in the Electoral Act 2022.

The forum condemned attacks on SDP candidates, members and offices in Kogi ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

It thanked the national leadership for the proactive security steps taken to surmount the party’s challenges in Kogi.

The forum appealed to the national leadership to constitute Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee and other committees as provided for in the party’s Constitution to meet necessities as they arose.

It vowed to work assiduously with the NWC to promote, project and to ensure that the party continues to gain ground in Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

