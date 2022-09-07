SDP presidential candidate pledges commitment to Nigeria’s unity

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Adewole Adebayo has expressed his commitment to the unity of the country if elected President of Nigeria.

Adebayo stated this when the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adabayo said the purpose of his public life is to have a united Nigeria where there would be peace.

“No matter the problems that we face, no matter the difficulties, we will keep and make sure Nigeria prospers.

“Not a single square inch of Nigeria territory will be negotiated away,” he said

Adebayo said that problems confronting Nigeria as a country could be solved with the enthronement of justice for all Nigerians.

He said that when government of justice is enthroned, the concern of who becomes the president of the country would not be irrelevant.

The presidential candidate said that while he believed in rotation of power, competence should not be sacrificed.

“Rotation of power from one unjust man from the north to another unjust man from the south, or to an unjust man from the south, unjust man from the West is just a rotation of suffering,“he said.

Adebayo to look into the challenges confronting the Niger Delta and other regions of the country.

He said that with or without oil in the Niger Delta region, it still remains a valuable component of Nigeria.

He said that before the discovery of oil in Olobiri, the region had contributed much resources to the growth of the country.

Earlier, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ken Robinson, said that the visit was part of the forum`s contribution to strengthen Nigeria`s democracy.

He said that the body had resolved to engage all presidential candidates from Southern Nigeria, to ensure that the country gets the best leader in 2023.

“We are also interested in who will be able to frontally deal with the concerns of the Niger delta people,“he said.

He said that the forum was yet to endorse any presidential candidate, adding that they would engage Nigerians who believe in the unity of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

