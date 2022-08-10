SDP poised to wrest power from APC in Katsina State in 2023

by Alli Hakeem

Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Bello Safana, says the party will take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in 2023.

He told newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday that stakeholders of like minds like the Katsina Initiative Development Association (KIDA) had resolved to collaborate with the SDP to achieve the dream

.

He explained that KIDA, a non-governmental organisation had collapsed into the SDP with a view to wrestle power from the APC.

“After wide consultations between members of KIDA, we resolved to pitch tent with the SDP because it has similar ideology with our organisation.

“We felt this is the only way we can bring change and positive development by joining politics and contesting elections. This is the only way we can achieve our mission and vision.

“SDP is contesting for all the posts, right from gubernatorial, national and state assembly seats in 2023.

“Our party is firmly rooted. By God’s grace, we will win all the elections in 2023,’’ Safana said.

The SDP chairman was accompanied to the news conference by the party’s secretary, Alhaji Garba Kurfi and the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Umar Farouk. (NAN)

