SDP pays tribute to Useni

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says the Late Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni was an “angel in army uniform” who touched many lives.

The SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, made this remark in Abuja on Friday during a condolence visit to Useni’s family with party leaders.

Adebayo praised Useni’s lifelong service, saying he was devoted to justice and helping people, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic background.

He said that Useni, who served as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister during military rule, always prioritised humanity.

He credited Useni for making Abuja a city for the people, noting that he allocated land to small traders and relocated, rather than demolished homes in disadvantaged areas.

“During military rule, he transformed Abuja into the city of the people. Politicians today must ensure it remains a city for the people, not just the government,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo highlighted Useni’s role in uniting Nigeria from 1966 onward. He recalled a crucial moment in 1998 when Useni remained professional despite political pressures.

He noted that when the Nigerian Head of State died in 1998, Useni was the most senior officer but did not politicise the situation or seek personal advantage.

SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, described Useni as a great leader with an outstanding legacy. He called his death a national loss and praised his simplicity and patriotism.

“At 30, every Nigerian knew his name. We never heard negative things about him, only positive reports,” Gabam said, recognising Useni’s impact on national unity and development.

Responding on behalf of the family, Useni’s first child, Mrs Julcit Bali, expressed gratitude to the SDP leadership for their visit and their kind words about her father.

She described her father as deeply generous. “Baba was not just a father to us but to many. Even in hospital, he still gave to others,” she said.

Members of the SDP National Working Committee also attended the condolence visit, joining in honouring Useni’s legacy and expressing their support for his grieving family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Useni passed away on Jan. 23 at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. (NAN)