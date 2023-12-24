SDP lauds Tinubu’s 50% slash in transportation fare for yuletide

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a 50 per cent slash in transportation fare as well as offering free train service to Nigerians during the yuletide.

Shehu Gabam, National Chairman, SDP, stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“I made a call on Tuesday for the Federal Government to review the cost of fueling because a one way air ticket was about N300,000 if you are going to the south. It happened in my presence.

“I am happy the government responded on Wednesday. I’m happy that President Bola Tinubu responded. I’m very happy because this is going to bring a lot of relief to many Nigerians.

“It is going to reduce a lot of cost associated to people travelling for the end of the year,’’ Gabam said.

He also advised the federal government to also address the deplorable condition of the Nigerian roads as well as tackle the security challenge in the country.

Gabam also advised the government to reconsider its policy on total removal of fuel subsidy and come up with a model that would bring positive impact on the masses.

He also advised the government to apply the savings from subsidy removal to fund education, health, agriculture and other critical sectors that would benefit the average citizens.

He said there was need to subsidise fertilizers, agricultural equipment, tractors and others for people to buy or rent them at affordable cost to boost food security in the country.

“We are struggling internally to feed our own population that is growing every day. In the next five, 10 years we’ll clock 300 million. What plan do we have to feed those population?

“If you want food production to be enhanced, you must apply subsidy on agriculture. Every country has one form of subsidy or the other on strategic sector.

“If you remove subsidy on petroleum you have to apply it to education.

“There are other countries that give Nigerians scholarship from their own public funds. If I don’t know any, I know of Egypt that gives over 300 Nigerians scholarship,’’ Gabam said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

