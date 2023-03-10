SDP guber candidate promises top appointments for women, youths

By Abbas Bamalli

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari-Talba, has promised to appoint women and youths to top positions if elected.

Zakari-Talba made the promise on Thursday in Katsina during an event organised by hundreds of women within Kwado area of the state to show their support to his candidature.

According to him, development of women and youths will be the top priority of his government if elected governor on March 18.

“I assure you that one of the major areas my government will focus on, is the progress of women and youths, especially in the area of education and empowerment.

“In terms of appointments, if I become the governor of Katsina State, in any 10 appointments my government will give, there must be four women and four youths.

“Therefore, I solicit your votes so that we can work together and move the state to a greater level,” Zakari-Talba said.

He commended the women for organising the event, saying it was a surprise to him to see such a number of them gathered to support him.

Earlier in her remarks, one of the women, Malama Amina Muhammad, assured the SDP candidate of their support, saying that they will mobilise more women in the area to vote for him. (NAN)