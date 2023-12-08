SDP dismisses involvement in rumoured coalition against Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed its rumoured coalition with some opposition parties to work against President Bola Tinubu.

“SDP wishes to clarify its position regarding the suggestion that it is involved in forming a coalition against President Tinubu’s administration.

“SDP firmly distances itself from such unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.

“The party acknowledges the existence of a substantial conspiracy, reportedly backed by influential opposition figures and certain private sector entities.

“This conspiracy is aimed at establishing a formidable coalition of opposition parties, trade unions, and civil society organisations,’’ SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed, stated in Abuja on Friday.

He added that the goal was to turn public opinion against the current government, potentially leading to its undemocratic removal.

“To eliminate any confusion, it is important to note that the mainstream SDP is currently embroiled in a legal struggle against certain factions illegitimately recognised by INEC,

“The mainstream SDP is committed to engaging with Tinubu’s administration in a constructive manner for the next three years.

“This approach excludes any involvement in schemes aimed at destabilising the government or distracting its focus,’’ he stated.

Mohammed urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be discerning in the face of potentially harmful propaganda and provocative statements that would soon be coming from the said coalition.

He said the tactics were designed to erode public confidence in the president and the ruling political class, thereby jeopardising the integrity of the nation’s hard-won democracy. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

