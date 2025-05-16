SDP declares readiness for 2027

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday declared its readiness to take over power in Nigeria in 2027.

By Sunday John

Abubakar Dogara, the party’s National Vice Chairman for the North-Central Zone, made the statement during the SDP North-Central Zonal Caucus meeting in Nasarawa State.

Dogara described the SDP as “the new bride of Nigeria,” claiming that the party’s membership is growing rapidly across the country.

“We are holding meetings at the zonal, national, ward, state, and local government levels.

“It’s all part of our preparations. Our membership cards are consistently exhausted at the state level,” he said.

He added that the party was building strong grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“So, we are preparing to take over the leadership of the country come 2027, by the grace of God. I believe SDP is now the bride of the nation,” Dogara said.

He urged Nigerians to join the party at their respective wards and support its candidates to transform the country’s political narrative.

Also speaking at the meeting, Idoko Idoto, the Benue State Chairman of the SDP, expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the next elections.

“Come 2027, I assure you, SDP is coming with full force. SDP will take over Benue State and Nigeria.

“We’ll win all the senatorial seats, House of Representatives, and the State Assembly will not be left out,” he said.

Idoto also recalled that the party had once governed Benue State, affirming that it had a solid foundation to build upon for future success.