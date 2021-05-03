SDP chieftain condemns murder of Kogi commissioner

The Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain in , Mr Samuel Ajagun, has condemned the gruesome murder a Commissioner in the State Pension Board, Hon. Solomon Adebayo,

Ajagun, who was the SDP Chairmanship Candidate for Yagba West, in the last local government election in , made the condemnation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yet to be identified on Saturday killed Adebayo, popularly known as “Akeweje” and abducted the Chairman, Yagba West Local Government, Mr Pius Kolawole, who was in the same car with him.

The victims, according to Spokesman the police command in the state, DSP William Aya, were attacked at Eruku, a community between Kwara and ,  when they were traveling back to Egbe in .

Ajagun urged to trail and arrest the perpetrators the killing and kidnapping the notable sons Yagba Land.

“This evil machination must stop, the security institution must stand up and defend the people the country thrown in a state of anarchy.

“This particular incident that happened in Yagba Land must be investigated to a reasonable conclusion and the perpetrators must not be spared at all,” Ajagun said.

The SDP chieftain decried the proliferation of criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, including Kogi.

He noted that although Gov. Yahaya Bello, had continue to wage war against insecurity across the state, he should double his efforts at a time like this to address the worrisome menace.

”I wonder why people like Adebayo, and incumbent council chairman will be susceptible to such attack. If an incumbent local government chairman can be easily kidnapped, what can we say of an ordinary farmer in the farm?” he asked.

Ajagun called on the Kogi Commissioner of Police, Williams Ayade, to lay siege on forests across Yagba Land and rescue the kidnapped chairman.

He also called on the Okun Development Association to partner with relevant authorities to insecurity within the communities it degenerates.

“The influx of herdsmen must be rejected by all. Our representatives at the state and federal levels must rise and speak up in our favour all consumed,” he said.

Ajagun condoled with the family of Adebayo, who he described as a humble, intelligent and a fine young man who dedicated his time and energy to development of the state while alive.(NAN)

