The Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain in Kogi, Mr Samuel Ajagun, has condemned the gruesome murder of a Commissioner in the State Pension Board, Hon. Solomon Adebayo,

Ajagun, who was the SDP Chairmanship Candidate for Yagba West, in the last local government election in Kogi, made the condemnation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday killed Adebayo, popularly known as “Akeweje” and abducted the Chairman, Yagba West Local Government, Mr Pius Kolawole, who was in the same car with him.

The victims, according to Spokesman of the police command in the state, DSP William Aya, were attacked at Eruku, a border community between Kwara and Kogi, when they were traveling back to Egbe in Kogi.

Ajagun urged security operatives to trail and arrest the perpetrators of the killing and kidnapping of the notable sons of Yagba Land.

“This evil machination must stop, the security institution must stand up and defend the people before the country is thrown in a state of anarchy.

“This particular incident that happened in Yagba Land must be investigated to a reasonable conclusion and the perpetrators must not be spared at all,” Ajagun said.

The SDP chieftain decried the proliferation of criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, including Kogi.

He noted that although Gov. Yahaya Bello, had continue to wage war against insecurity across the state, he should double his efforts at a time like this to address the worrisome menace.

”I wonder why people like Adebayo, and incumbent council chairman will be susceptible to such attack. If an incumbent local government chairman can be easily kidnapped, what can we say of an ordinary farmer in the farm?” he asked.

Ajagun called on the Kogi Commissioner of Police, Williams Ayade, to lay siege on forests across Yagba Land and rescue the kidnapped chairman.

He also called on the Okun Development Association to partner with relevant authorities to tackle insecurity within the communities before it degenerates.

“The influx of herdsmen must be rejected by all. Our representatives at the state and federal levels must rise and speak up in our favour before we are all consumed,” he said.

Ajagun condoled with the family of Adebayo, who he described as a humble, intelligent and a fine young man who dedicated his time and energy to development of the state while alive.(NAN)

