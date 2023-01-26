SDP candidate for Kogi House of Assembly resigns from party, withdraws from race

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate for Yagba West Constituency in the Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Opeyemi Ajagun, has resigned from the party.

In a letter dated Jan. 25 and addressed to his Ejiba Ward, Yagba West chairman, Ajagun also notified the SDP leadership of his withdrawal from the House of Assembly election.

Ajagun, who was the SDP chairmanship candidate in the 2020 Kogi local government elections, said his resignation was for personal reason.

“I, Ajagun tender my resignation letter as a member of your party, the SDP.

“I have participated actively as a loyal and dedicated party man, but I resign today, Jan. 25, 2023 based on personal reasons.

“This letter also serves as a withdrawal from participating in the House of Assembly election slated for March 11.

“I extend my utmost appreciation to members of the party across the state for the wonderful moments we shared during the time of my membership of the party,’’ Ajagun wrote.

He sent copies of the letter to the Yagba West, Kogi chapter of the SDP, the party’s state and national secretariats and to INEC. (NAN)