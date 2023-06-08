SDP candidate, Ajaka tasks 7th Kogi Assembly members

By Chimezie Godfrey

Newly inaugurated members of Kogi State House of Assembly have been asked to remain loyal to the people and constitution of the country in the discharge of their duties.

The charge was given by Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in a congratulatory message to Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

The frontline candidate noted that the assumption of office of the lawmakers is a major boost for democracy in the state and urged them to be focused on interests of the people. The message reads in part:

“May I on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its teeming members and supporters in our dear state and beyond congratulate you and the honourable members of the 8th Kogi State House of Assembly Inaugurated on Wednesday 7th of June, 2023.

“It is with delight and rekindled hope of a new begining that I received the news of your swearing-in to legislate and carry out oversight functions on the other arms of government on behalf of the citizens of our dear state.

“Without doubt your Inauguration is a momentous leap in the advancement of constitutional representative democracy in our dear state. Thus you have a burden to use your good offices to meet the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of the masses of our people who have for long desired good governance and the dividends accruing therefrom.

“As honourable members in whom much hope and expectations of the people are invested you can only successfully discharge this burden by remaining loyal to the electorate and acting true to the provisions and tenets of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I therefore urge you as custodians of this sacred mandate to ensure that at the end of your four year tenure our dear state would have advanced greatly and positively in all spheres of development.

“Once more Congratulations on your Inauguration as the true representatives of the people.”